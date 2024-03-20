Impact of PCC in Patients with Advanced CKD

The following is a summary of “Post COVID-19 condition imposes significant burden in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease: a nested case-control study,” published in February 2024, issue of Infectious Disease by Bouwmans et al.



Researchers conducted a prospective study to examine the COVID-19 condition (PCC) burden among patients with advanced kidney disease.

They included patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages G4-G5 on dialysis and kidney transplant recipients (KTR) who had been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Antibody levels post-vaccination were measured. Using logistic regression, long-lasting symptoms were compared between patients with and without previous COVID-19. In patients with prior COVID-19, PCC was defined as per WHO criteria.

The results showed 216 CKD G4/5, 375 dialysis, and 2005 KTR participated. Long-lasting symptoms occurred in 24% of prior COVID-19 patients versus 17% without COVID-19 (aOR: 1.45 (1.17-1.78) P<0.001). PCC prevalence: 29% CKD G4/5, 21% dialysis, and 24% KTR. 69% of PCC patients reported a high symptom burden. Odds of PCC decreased with higher post-vaccination antibody levels (aOR 0.82 [0.70-0.96], P=0.01) and increased with prior COVID-19 hospitalization (aOR 4.64 [2.61-8.25], P=0.003).

Investigators concluded that CKD G4/5, dialysis, and KTR face PCC risk post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, especially with low antibodies or prior COVID-19 hospitalization.

Source: ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(24)00061-4/fulltext