Impact of TP vs. TR Biopsy on Hydrogel Spacer Quality in Prostate Cancer Radiation Therapy

The following is a summary of “Effect of Transperineal Versus Transrectal Prostate Biopsy on the Quality of Hydrogel Spacer Placement in Men Prior to Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Urology by Rezaee, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of prostate biopsy type on the quality of hydrogel spacer placement in an ambulatory setting, utilizing a substantial patient cohort.

In retrospective cohort analysis, patients diagnosed with prostate cancer who underwent hydrogel spacer placement preceding primary radiation therapy between 2018 and 2023 were included. These patients had undergone either transperineal (TP) or transrectal (TR) prostate biopsy. Outcomes evaluated included Spacer Quality Score (SQS), Rectal Wall Infiltration (RWI), and the occurrence of hydrogel-related complications.

Of the 395 patients analyzed, 273 (69.1%) underwent pre-hydrogel TR biopsy, while 122 (30.9%) had TP biopsy. SQS ≥1 was observed in 308 (77.9%) patients, with a significantly higher proportion of TP biopsy recipients compared to TR biopsy recipients (87.7% vs. 73.5%, P < 0.002). RWI score ≥2 was noted in 180 (45.6%) patients, with no significant difference between TP and TR biopsy groups. Patients with >70 days between biopsy and hydrogel placement had reduced odds of RWI score ≥2 (odds ratio = 0.42, 95% CI: 0.21-0.83). A single post-hydrogel placement infection was reported.

Hydrogel placement quality was notably higher in patients undergoing TP biopsy. Despite RWI being more prevalent than previously reported, no significant difference was observed between TP and TR biopsy groups. It underscored the importance of biopsy type in optimizing hydrogel spacer placement outcomes.

