Impact of Vitamin D Deficiency on Pregnancy Metabolomics

The following is a summary of “Targeted metabolomics profiling in pregnancy associated with vitamin D deficiency,” published in the April 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Li et al.

Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy is a prevalent concern, yet its comprehensive impact remains incompletely understood. In this investigation, the researchers employed targeted metabolomics profiling to delve into the intricate relationship between vitamin D status and maternal metabolic profiles during pregnancy. The study encompassed 111 pregnant women, categorized into groups based on their vitamin D levels: sufficient (n = 9), inadequate (n = 49), and deficient (n = 53). Leveraging ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (UHPLC-MS/MS), the study group scrutinized metabolite profiles associated with vitamin D deficiency in pregnancy.

The findings unveiled a discernible decrease in various metabolites among the inadequate and deficient groups, spanning lipids, amino acids, and other metabolic compounds. Specifically, lipid species such as fatty acyls (FA 14:3, FA 26:0; O), glycerolipids (MG 18:2), glycerophospholipids (LPG 20:5, PE-Cer 40:1; O2, PG 29:0), and sterol lipids (CE 20:5, ST 28:0; O4, ST 28:1; O4) exhibited notable reductions. Furthermore, diminished levels of amino acids encompassing aromatic amino acids (tryptophan, phenylalanine, tyrosine) and branched-chain amino acids (valine, isoleucine, leucine), along with proline, methionine, arginine, lysine, alanine, L-kynurenine, and 5-hydroxy-L-tryptophan, underscored the metabolic perturbations associated with vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy.

In conclusion, the targeted metabolomics profiling underscores the significant influence of vitamin D supplementation on lipid and amino acid metabolism during pregnancy, shedding light on potential avenues for intervention and optimization of maternal health.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06454-7