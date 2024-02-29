Implications for DKD: Early Choroidal and Retinal Changes in T2D Using SS-OCT

The following is a summary of “Early choroidal and retinal changes detected by swept-source oct in type 2 diabetes and their association with diabetic kidney disease: a longitudinal prospective study,” published in the February 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Silva et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate structural alterations in the retina and choroid of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and their potential link to diabetic kidney disease (DKD).

They followed T2D patients with mild or no Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) for 3 years, utilizing structural Swept-Source OCT (SS-OCT) and OCT Angiography (OCT-A) every 6 months. Longitudinal comparisons of parameters were conducted based on DKD status at baseline.

The results showed 160 eyes from 80 patients for 3 years, 72 with no DKD at baseline and 88 with DKD. Trend analysis revealed significant thinning in the Ganglion Cell Layer (GCL) and circumpapillary Retinal Fiber Neural Layer (cRFNL), choroid, and decreased Vascular Density (VD) in superficial plexus and central choriocapillaris with Foveal Avascular Zone (FAZ) enlargement. Patients with no DKD at baseline exhibited more notable declines in retinal center and choroidal thickness, increased FAZ, and loss of nasal and temporal choriocapillaris volume. Additionally, the group without DKD had poorer glycemic control and renal parameters by the study’s end.

Investigators concluded that early neurovascular damage in T2D retina and choroid was linked to glycemic control and kidney function, even before severe DR.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03346-4