Improved Lung Nodule Detection in CT Scans with a Modified 3D Region Proposal Network

The following is a summary of the “Development of a modified 3D region proposal network for lung nodule detection in computed tomography scans: a secondary analysis of lung nodule datasets,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Lin et al.

Early detection of lung cancer through low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) imaging holds significant promise. This study aimed to develop an advanced deep-learning model tailored for precisely detecting pulmonary nodules in chest LDCT images.

In this secondary analysis, researchers utilized three lung nodule datasets: Lung Nodule Analysis 2016 (LUNA16), Lung Nodule Received Operation (LNOP), and Lung Nodule in Health Examination (LNHE), for training and testing deep learning models. Investigators refined the 3D region proposal network (RPN) through pruning experiments to enhance its predictive performance. The efficacy of each modified deep learning model was assessed based on sensitivity and competition performance metrics (CPM). Additionally, the study group conducted 10-fold cross-validation to evaluate the performance of the modified 3D RPN across the three datasets. Temporal validation was also performed to gauge the reliability of the modified 3D RPN for lung nodule detection.

Pruning experiments revealed that the modified 3D RPN, incorporating the Cross Stage Partial Network (CSPNet) approach to Residual Network (ResNet) Xt (CSP-ResNeXt) module, feature pyramid network (FPN), nearest anchor method, and post-processing masking, achieved optimal predictive performance with a CPM of 92.2%. When trained on individual datasets, the modified 3D RPN yielded sensitivities of 94.6% (LUNA16), 84.8% (LNOP), and 79.7% (LNHE). Furthermore, temporal validation demonstrated promising results, with the modified 3D RPN achieving a CPM of 71.6% and a sensitivity of 85.7% on the LNOP test set and a CPM of 71.7% and a sensitivity of 83.5% on the LNHE test set.

The study group successfully developed and validated a modified 3D RPN for detecting lung nodules on LDCT scans. This novel approach holds promise as a computer-aided diagnosis system, potentially enhancing lung nodule detection and facilitating early lung cancer diagnosis.

Source: cancerimagingjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40644-024-00683-x