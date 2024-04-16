In-Hospital Mortality Rare After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

MONDAY, April 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) — In-hospital mortality is rare after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and is most commonly related to prior cardiovascular condition, according to a study published online March 27 in PLOS ONE.

Francesco Moroni, M.D., from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and colleagues analyzed the cause and circumstances of in-hospital mortality in a large, multicenter, statewide cohort. In-hospital deaths after PCI occurring at 39 hospitals between 2012 and 2014 were reviewed using validated methods. Data were included for 1,163 deaths after PCI.

The researchers found that the most common cause of death was left ventricular failure (52 percent of cases). The circumstance of death was most often related to previous acute cardiovascular condition (61 percent of cases). In 20 percent of cases, procedural complications were considered as contributing to mortality. In 89.9 percent of cases, death was rated as not preventable or slightly preventable. Most deaths occurred in intermediate or high-risk patients, but 28.2 percent occurred in low-risk patients, with <5 percent predicted mortality risk. In 30 percent of preventable deaths, PCI was considered rarely appropriate.

“Our data support further research to characterize preventable deaths in order to develop strategies to further enhance procedural safety,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the medical device industry.

