Inactivity as a Marker for Identifying Older ICU Survivors Prone to PICS

The following is a summary of “Inactivity May Identify Older Intensive Care Unit Survivors at Risk for Post–Intensive Care Syndrome,” published in the March 2024 issue of Critical Care by Elias et al.

Older adults (≥age 65) in the ICU experience significant inactivity and often develop post–intensive care syndrome (PICS), marked by cognitive decline, physical limitations, and/or psychological stress upon discharge.

Researchers started a retrospective study to examine how inactivity in older ICU survivors (≥age 65) relates to the development of PICS symptoms.

They conducted a secondary analysis using combined data from two primary, prospective, cross-sectional studies involving older ICU survivors; 49 participants who were functionally independent pre-admission and received mechanical ventilation while in the ICU were included after ICU discharge. Actigraphy measured hourly activity counts post-ICU (12:00 AM to 11:59 PM). Symptoms of PICS, including cognitive dysfunction, physical impairment, and psychological distress, were assessed using selected tools from the National Institutes of Health Toolbox and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System.

The results showed graphs depicting a correlation between inactivity and increased severity of PICS. Participants with lower activity levels tended to perform worse than the mean by one standard deviation on all measured outcomes. Higher daytime activity levels were associated with improved cognitive and physical performance and better psychological scores.

Investigators concluded that post-ICU inactivity may have identified older survivors (≥age 65) at risk for PICS, potentially informing future interventions to lessen symptom burden.

Source: aacnjournals.org/ajcconline/article/33/2/95/32322/Inactivity-May-Identify-Older-Intensive-Care-Unit