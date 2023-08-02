Increased Mast Cell-Derived CCL23 in Systemic Mastocytosis: A Proteomic and Transcriptomic Screening Study

The following is a summary of “Proteomic and transcriptomic screening demonstrates increased mast cell–derived CCL23 in systemic mastocytosis,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Söderlund, et al.

Systemic mastocytosis (SM) comprises a diverse group of mast cell-driven diseases diagnosed through bone marrow sampling. However, there is a lack of blood biomarkers available for these conditions. For a study, researchers sought to identify mast cell-derived proteins that could serve as blood biomarkers for both indolent and advanced forms of SM. They conducted a plasma proteomics screening and single-cell transcriptomic analysis in SM patients and healthy subjects.

The plasma proteomics screening identified 19 proteins upregulated in indolent SM compared to healthy subjects and 16 upregulated in advanced SM compared to indolent SM. Among these proteins, CCL19, CCL23, CXCL13, IL-10, and IL-12Rβ1 showed higher levels in indolent SM compared to healthy subjects and in advanced SM compared to indolent SM. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that CCL23, IL-10, and IL-6 were selectively produced by mast cells. Interestingly, plasma levels of CCL23 correlated positively with known markers of SM disease severity, such as tryptase levels, percentage of bone marrow mast cell infiltration, and IL-6.

The study demonstrated that CCL23 was predominantly produced by mast cells in SM and that CCL23 plasma levels are associated with disease severity, showing positive correlations with established markers of disease burden. The findings suggested that CCL23 could serve as a specific biomarker for SM. Additionally, the combination of CCL19, CCL23, CXCL13, IL-10, and IL-12Rβ1 may be useful for defining the disease stage in SM.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00214-2/fulltext