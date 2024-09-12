Increased RDW with Mortality and Ventilation Duration in Patients with COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Increased red cell distribution width predicts mortality in COVID-19 patients admitted to a Dutch intensive care unit,” published in the August 2024 issue of Critical Care by Mompiere et al.

Abnormal red blood cell distribution width (RDW) has been linked with poor outcomes in patients with cardiovascular, respiratory, and COVID-19. Still, its predictive value for intensive care unit (ICU)–admitted patients with COVID-19 was unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the association of RDW with 30-day and 90-day mortalities, duration of mechanical ventilation, and length of ICU and hospital stay in patients with COVID-19.

They studied 321 patients with COVID-19 aged >18 admitted to the ICU between March 2020 and July 2022. Outcomes were mortality, duration of mechanical ventilation, and length of stay; RDW>14.5% was assessed in blood samples within 24 hours of admission.

The results showed a mortality rate of 30.5%. Multivariable Cox regression analysis showed an association between increased RDW and 30-day mortality (hazard ratio [HR], 3.64; 95% CI, 1.54–8.65), 90-day mortality (HR, 3.66; 95% CI, 1.59–8.40), and shorter duration of invasive ventilation (2.7 ventilator-free days, P=0.033).

They concluded that increased RDW in patients with COVID-19 at ICU admission was linked with increased 30-day and 90-day mortalities and shorter duration of invasive ventilation, suggesting RDW can be used as a surrogate biomarker for clinical outcomes in ICU-admitted patients with COVID-19.

