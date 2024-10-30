Increased Risk of Gout Development in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Photo Credit: Designer491

The following is a summary of “Association between hidradenitis suppurativa and gout: a propensity-score-matched cohort study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatology by Chang et al.

An association between hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and inflammatory arthritis has been noted, but the potential link between HS and gout remained uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine shared immunological pathways between HS and increased risk of gout development in patients with HS.

They obtained information through the US collaborative network, a subset of the TriNetX research network. Patients diagnosed with HS between January 1, 2005, and December 31, 2017, were recruited, and a 1:1 propensity score matching was performed to determine the controls. The hazard ratio for new-onset gout in patients with HS was calculated.

The results showed that individuals with HS had a 1.39-fold higher risk (95% [CI, 1.20–1.62) of developing new-onset gout within 5 years after the index date compared to those without HS. This association remained significant in shorter follow-up periods and sensitivity analyses with various matching models. The risk of acquiring new-onset gout within 5 years after the index date was significant for both male and female patients with HS, with hazard ratios of 1.61 (95% CI, 1.28–2.02) for males and 1.41 (95% CI, 1.11–1.78) for females.

They concluded individuals with HS had an increased risk of developing gout within 5 years of HS diagnosis compared to one with non-HS.

Source: karger.com/drm/article-abstract/doi/10.1159/000541969/915330/Association-between-hidradenitis-suppurativa-and