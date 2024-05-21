The Industry Expert Theater offers hour-long, nonaccredited educational presentations by industry leaders. These sessions will cover the latest advancements in oncology practices, products, services, and technologies.

Sessions include:

Saturday, June 1

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Changing the Paradigm: Use of a Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test to Screen for Many Aggressive Cancers That Lack Recommended Screenings

Company: GRAIL

Presenters: Megan Hall, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, GRAIL, LLC, Rita Shaknovich, MD, PhD, VP Medical Affairs, GRAIL, LLC, Eric Klein, MD, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, GRAIL, LLC

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Innovative Therapy Options and Research to Meet Diverse Patient Needs Across NSCLC

Company: Bristol Myers Squibb

Presenter: Christopher Lao, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Oncology Medical Engagement Lead, US Medical Oncology, Solid Tumors, Bristol Myers Squibb

Sunday, June 2

Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Unveiling a Subcutaneous Therapy for 3L+ DLBCL

Company: Genmab and AbbVie

Presenter: Minh Dinh, MD, Group Medical Director, Global Development Lead, Oncology, AbbVie

Time: 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM

T Cell Therapy, A New Treatment Pathway for Advanced Melanoma

Company: Iovance Biotherapeutics

Presenters: Brian Gastman, MD, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, Friedrich Graf Finckenstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Monday, June 3

Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

What’s Next for 2L+ Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients

Company: Johnson & Johnson

Presenter: Deepu Madduri, MD, Senior Medical Director, R&D, Cellular Therapy, Johnson & Johnson

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

An FDA Approved Treatment Option for Anemia in Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Company: Bristol Myers Squibb

Presenter: Christina Hughes, PhD, Senior Director, US Medical Myeloid, Bristol Myers Squibb

Continue to ASCO’s website for a full list of Industry Expert Theater sessions.