Inflammation, Cholesterol, Lipoprotein(a) Predict 30-Year Cardiovascular Outcomes in Women

TUESDAY, Sept. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) — A single combined measure of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (CRP), low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and lipoprotein(a) levels predict the 30-year risk for incident cardiovascular events in healthy U.S. women, according to a study published online Aug. 31 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024, held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 in London.

Paul M. Ridker, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues measured high-sensitivity CRP, LDL cholesterol, and lipoprotein(a) levels at baseline in 27,939 initially healthy U.S. women who were followed for 30 years. Usefulness of these biomarkers for predicting cardiovascular risk was assessed.

The researchers found that quintiles of increasing baseline levels of high-sensitivity CRP, LDL cholesterol, and lipoprotein(a) all predicted 30-year risks. For the primary end point of first major adverse cardiovascular event, risk was higher in the top versus bottom quintile (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.70, 1.36, and 1.33 for high-sensitivity CRP, LDL cholesterol, and lipoprotein (a), respectively). Consistent findings were seen for the individual outcomes of coronary heart disease and stroke. Each biomarker independently contributed to overall risk.

“These data support efforts to extend strategies for the primary prevention of atherosclerotic events beyond traditional 10-year estimates of risk,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

More Information

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

