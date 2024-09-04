Influencing, Prognostic Factors of ES-HCM Identified

Photo Credit: SCI_InDy

A study published in ESC Heart Failure identified seven influencing factors and two prognostic factors for end-stage hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (ES-HCM). The researchers gathered data from 1,282 patients with HCM hospitalized for the first time from 2013 to 2021. Patients with HCM and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) less than 50% were defined as having ES-HCM. The study authors generated control group (LVEF ≥50%) from medical records. They enrolled a total of 250 inpatients with HCM, 50 of whom had ES-HCM. The incidences of all-cause death and cardiovascular death in patients with ES-HCM were higher than those in patients with HCM. The researchers found the following influencing factors were associated with ES-HCM: age at first symptom onset, New York Heart Association (NYHA) class, heart rate, QRS duration, left ventricular end-diastolic diameter, left atrial anteroposterior diameter, and maximum left ventricular wall thickness. Among patients with ES-HCM, NYHA class and heart rate were prognostic factors for ES-HCM.