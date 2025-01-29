Insights into Family Caregiving for Patients with Cancer

Photo Credit: PeopleImages

The following is a summary of “Behind the Scenes of Palliative Care: Qualitative Study with Oncology Family Caregivers,” published in the January 2025 issue of Oncology by Oliveira et al.

Providing long-term care for patients with cancer in palliative care settings can be a demanding and emotionally taxing experience for family caregivers, often leading to significant psychological distress. This study aimed to explore the lived experiences, challenges, and coping strategies of family caregivers caring for patients with cancer, either in inpatient settings or at home. A qualitative methodology was employed, involving nine caregivers from diverse regions of Portugal, predominantly women aged 34 to 70. Between May 2021 and May 2022, four online focus groups were conducted due to COVID-19 restrictions, using semi-structured interviews to gather in-depth insights. Thematic analysis of the data revealed three primary challenges faced by caregivers: communication difficulties, the emotional toll of witnessing pain and suffering, and the heavy burden of caregiving responsibilities.

These challenges were further contextualized by “death,” which emerged as a pervasive meta-category influencing caregivers’ perceptions and experiences. Despite these hardships, participants identified several sources of resilience and support that enabled them to navigate their caregiving roles, including personal strengths, social networks, and a sense of purpose. The findings highlight caregiving’s profound psychological and emotional impact and emphasize the urgent need for comprehensive support systems and targeted interventions to alleviate caregiver burden and enhance their well-being. Although limited by its small sample size, this study provides valuable insights into the complex dynamics of family caregiving in cancer contexts. It illustrates how group settings can foster a sense of belonging and emotional comfort among caregivers. These results underscore the importance of tailored support mechanisms and resources to improve caregivers’ quality of life and capacity to sustain their caregiving roles effectively.

