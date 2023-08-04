Insights into Normal Pulmonary Circulation: Untargeted Metabolomics Revealing the Metabolic Profile

The following is a summary of “Untargeted metabolomics reveal the metabolic profile of normal pulmonary circulation,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Guo, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the metabolic differences between the pulmonary artery and pulmonary vein in patients with Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) using untargeted metabolomics analysis.

Patients with PFO were enrolled, and blood samples were collected from the pulmonary arteries and veins during heart catheterization. Untargeted metabolomics analysis using UPLC-MS was performed to compare the plasma metabolomic profiles between the two vessels.

The analysis revealed significant differences in the metabolomic profiles between the pulmonary artery and pulmonary vein. A total of 1,060 metabolites were identified, and 61 of them were found to be differentially expressed. Notably, metabolites involved in purine metabolism, amino acids, nicotinamide, tetradecanedioic acid, and bile acid showed the most significant differences.

The observed differential metabolites are predominantly related to immune inflammation and tissue repair processes. The findings suggested that the pulmonary circulation is constantly undergoing a dynamic state of injury and repair. When the homeostasis of the pulmonary circulation is disrupted, pathological changes may be triggered. The identified metabolites could serve as potential targets for further research on the development and etiology of lung homeostasis-related diseases. Studying the metabolites may provide valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying pulmonary circulation homeostasis and related disorders.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00257-3/fulltext