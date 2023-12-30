Integrating Precision Medicine for Obesity into Type 2 Diabetes Management: A Comprehensive Overview from Past to Future

The following is a summary of “Precision medicine of obesity as an integral part of type 2 diabetes management – past, present, and future,” published in the December 2023 issue of Diabetes & Endocrinology by Szczerbinski, et al.

Several metabolic problems may be ascribed to obesity, which is a condition that is both difficult and varied. One of these metabolic problems is type 2 diabetes. Many people do not achieve lasting weight loss or improvements in metabolic health as a consequence of the fact that the treatment options that are now accessible for obesity are insufficient for some individuals.

It contributed to the fact that many people do not achieve persistent weight loss. The emphasis of this review is on metabolic consequences and the potential implications of these repercussions for personalized therapy of the illness. The study highlighted the developments that have taken place in the field of obesity genetics throughout the last ten years, with a specific focus on major discoveries that have taken place during the preceding five years.

There was also a discussion in this article on the potential role that genetics might have in determining the effectiveness of weight loss programs. Lastly, they provide a vision for the future of precision obesity therapy, which entails the development of an algorithm for the management of several illnesses that are based on obesity and tackles both obesity and the symptoms that accompany it. The algorithm will be used to treat obesity both directly and indirectly. On the other hand, the full realization of its potential and the improvement of metabolic health outcomes would need more research and concerted efforts.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213858723002322