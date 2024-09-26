Intended Uptake of EAC Screening Influenced by Test Discomfort and Risk Factors

Photo Credit: KATERYNA

The following is a summary of “Public’s Intended Uptake of Hypothetical Esophageal Adenocarcinoma Screening Scenarios: A Nationwide Survey,” published in the September 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Sijben et al.

Screening for early esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) could reduce related mortality and morbidity.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the population of Dutch intended uptake of 3 hypothetical EAC screening test scenarios and their preferences for future organizational models.

They invited 8,350 Dutch individuals aged 45–75, and 2,258 completed a web-based survey. Participants were assigned to one of three screening test scenarios. The primary outcome was intended uptake, while secondary outcomes included acceptance of eligibility criteria and preferences for follow-up. Regression analyses were also conducted to assess determinants of screening intent.

The results showed that the intended uptake of screening was highest in the breath analysis scenario (95%), followed by conventional upper endoscopy (78%), ingestible cell collection device (75%), and transnasal endoscopy (68%) (P<0.001). Anticipating discomfort was most strongly associated with decreased intention to undergo transnasal endoscopy (OR 0.18, 95% CI 0.11–0.29) or swallow a cell collection device (OR 0.20, 95% CI 0.13–0.32). Cancer worries and high acceptance of test sensitivity/specificity were consistently associated with positive intention to participate in screening. Inviting individuals for screening based on gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms, age, or risk prediction model output was acceptable to 74%, 69%, and 66%, respectively. Inviting only men was acceptable to only 41% of women. The majority (58%) preferred invitations from a public health organization, while 32% preferred discussing participation decisions with a healthcare professional.

Investigators found that participants intended to participate in EAC screening, with intent influenced by test discomfort and performance. Determining eligibility based on gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms, age, or a risk calculator, but not sex would be acceptable to most.

