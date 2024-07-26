Investigating CMT-SFIOL for Long-Term Safety and Surgical Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Long term surgical results and safety profile of the novel CM T Flex scleral fixated intraocular lens,” published in the July 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Madhivanan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the long-term visual results and complications associated with the CM-T Flex scleral-fixated intraocular lens (CMT-SFIOL).

They reviewed 116 eyes that received the CMT-SFIOL, with 57 eyes completing a 2-year follow-up. The primary outcome was assessed using best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and complications. Postoperative follow-ups were scheduled for 1 week, 1 month, 1 year, and 2 years.

The result showed 57 eyes, only 40 (70.17%) underwent CMT-SFIOL implantation for surgical aphakia, with a mean follow-up duration of 39.77 ± 8.44 months. BCVA improved significantly for both distance and near vision, changing from 1.26 ± 0.84 to 0.76 ± 0.77, 0.50 ± 0.72, and 0.51 ± 0.73 at 1 month, 1 year, and 2 years, respectively (P<0.001 for all). At the 1-week mark, 10 eyes (17.54%) exhibited corneal edema (CE), and 8 eyes (14.03%) had an anterior chamber (AC) reaction. Additionally, intraocular pressure (IOP) exceeded 30 mm Hg in 2 eyes (3.50%) with, and 1 eye (1.75%) experienced vitreous hemorrhage (VH). At 1 month, 3 eyes (5.26%) had CE, and 5 (8.77%) showed AC reactions. By 1 and 2 years, CE was observed in 2 eyes (3.5%) and 1 eye (1.75%) respectively. No cases were observed with decentration, dislocation, haptic exposure, or retinal detachment, and none required reoperation.

The investigator concluded that CM-T Flex SFIOL provides an effective and safe long-term solution for correcting aphakia.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03167-w