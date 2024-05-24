Investigating Severe MDIS in Individuals with IBS and Fibromyalgia

The following is a summary of “Severe Multiple Drug Intolerance Syndrome in Fibromyalgia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome,” published in the May 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Alvarez, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the prevalence of severe Multiple Drug Intolerance Syndrome (MDIS) among patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and to identify potential associated risk factors.

A retrospective analysis of patient records was conducted at a prominent academic center spanning from August 2019 to July 2020 to identify individuals diagnosed with either fibromyalgia or IBS. Controls, matched for age and gender, were randomly selected from patients seen during the same period. Drug intolerance data and patient characteristics were subjected to logistic regression and χ2 testing for analysis.

Patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia and IBS exhibited a significantly higher likelihood of severe MDIS, with fibromyalgia patients being 12 times more likely and patients with IBS 3 times more likely compared to controls. Severe MDIS was notably associated with polypharmacy in both patient cohorts. Opiates emerged as the most commonly reported drug intolerance across all participants. Interestingly, while gastrointestinal symptoms were frequently reported as adverse reactions among patients with IBS, fibromyalgia patients did not exhibit a higher incidence of pain or behavioral changes as adverse reactions.

The study highlighted a markedly elevated prevalence of severe MDIS among patients with fibromyalgia and IBS compared to controls. Polypharmacy emerged as a significant risk factor for severe MDIS in both patient groups. Further research was essential to delve into the implications of MDIS and devise optimal management strategies for individuals with fibromyalgia and IBS.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219824000734