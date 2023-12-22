Jaundice Linked to Aggressive PNENs (Ki67 > 55%)

The following is a summary of “Association between jaundice and poorly differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine neoplasms (Ki67 index > 55.0%),” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Liu et al.

For this study, researchers aimed to establish a link between jaundice and a heightened risk of high-grade, poorly differentiated PNENs. They examined 93 patients with head-neck PNENs. Tumors with a ki67 index > 55.0% were considered poorly differentiated. A predictive nomogram model was developed. Logistic regression revealed associations between demographics, clinical signs, and the risk of poorly differentiated tumors.

Among 93 PNEN patients, 8.6% presented with jaundice, associated with higher age and ki67 index, exclusively in grade 3 PNENs. Multivariable analysis revealed age (OR = 1.10, 95% CI: 1.02–1.19), tumor size (OR = 1.42, 95% CI: 1.01-2.00), and jaundice (OR = 14.98, 95% CI: 1.22-184.09) as factors linked to poorly differentiated PNENs. Combining age and size showed good predictive performance (AUC = 0.81, 95% CI: 0.71–0.90). The inclusion of jaundice improved the model (AUC = 0.86, 95% CI: 0.78–0.91). A nomogram incorporating age, tumor size, and jaundice was developed.

The findings indicate a connection between jaundice and an elevated risk of high-grade PNENs and poorly differentiated PNENs.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-023-03076-9