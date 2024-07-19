Legacies and Contributions of Black Pioneers in Institutional Milestones and Opthalmology

The following is a summary of “Contributions and legacies of selected black pioneers in ophthalmology and institutional milestones,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Olivier et al.

Recording the key contributions of early black ophthalmologists can inspire future generations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to highlight the pioneered black ophthalmologists, detail their achievements, and understand the historical challenges they overcame.

They searched Pubmed and other databases along with death notices and archeological records, using “Black,” “African American,” “eye surgeon,” “Negro,” “Journal of the National Medical Association,” and other search terms. Even the librarians, key institutions, professional organizations, and family members and colleagues of the deceased pioneers were interviewed for the study.

The results showed that many early pioneers came from historically black institutions since black individuals were often excluded elsewhere. Mentorship played a significant role in the pioneers’ careers, benefiting both them and the black ophthalmologists mentored.

Investigators concluded that recognizing the contributions of black pioneers was crucial for inspiring future generations of black ophthalmologists. Improving educational access and mentorship opportunities can help increase diversity in eye-care practice and innovation.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00218-6/abstract#%20