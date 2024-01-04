Lesion Location in GA Impacts Vision-Related QOL

In patients with GA, lesion location, specifically the inner left and inner lower subfields of the better eye, has a significant impact on vision-related quality of life (VRQOL), according to a study published in medRχiv. Researchers assessed how structural and functional parameters impact the VRQOL in patients with GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The non-interventional, prospective study included 82 patients with bilateral. The study team found that the average total GA area was 2.9±1.2 mm2 (better eye) and 3.1±1.3 mm2 (worse eye). The inner lower and inner left subfields of the better eye were linked with VRQOL scores for distance and near activities. The low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA) of the better eye was the main determinant affecting all VRQOL scales. The team noted that LLVA is particularly vital in foveal-sparing, underscoring the need for clinicians to include considerations of GA functional parameters and location in their risk-benefit evaluations for emerging treatments.

