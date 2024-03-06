Less Than 50% of At-Risk Adults Aware of RSV

Photo Credit: Ridofranz

RSV poses significant health risks for older adults and those with certain chronic conditions. Despite its impact, prior studies haven’t explored the knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions (KAP) of RSV in these populations. For a study published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, investigators assessed RSV-related KAP among at-risk adults through a web-based survey conducted during May-June 2022. More than 800 respondents across different age and chronic condition groups participated. Results showed that only 43.3% of participants had prior awareness of RSV. Additionally, among those aware, a minority considered themselves knowledgeable about RSV, and many struggled to assess their risk or the severity of potential RSV infections. The study identifies various knowledge gaps regarding RSV, including its viral nature, seasonality, symptoms, and its impact on specific patient groups. These findings underscore the need for tailored education efforts to enhance RSV prevention and management among at-risk populations.