Levels of Subfatin, Preptin, and Betatrophin in Plasma and Aqueous Levels in DR Patients

The following is a summary of “Plasma and aqueous levels of subfatin, preptin, and betatrophin in patients with diabetic retinopathy,” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Kobat et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate subfatin, preptin, and betatrophin levels in plasma and aqueous levels in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients, with and without retinopathy. About 60 age- and gender-matched patients undergoing cataract surgery were divided into three groups: Group C (20 weeks without diabetes or comorbidity), Group DM (20 patients with diabetes but no retinopathy), and Group DR (20 patients with diabetic retinopathy). All group patients’ body mass index (BMI), fasting plasma glucose, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), and lipid profile levels were examined before surgery.

Blood samples were also taken to measure subfatin, preptin, and betatrophin plasma levels. At the beginning of cataract surgery, 0.1 ml of aqueous fluid was taken from the anterior chamber. Plasma and aqueous subfatin, preptin, and betatrophin levels were analyzed using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Significant differences were observed in BMI, fasting plasma glucose, and HbA1c levels (P< 0.05) among the groups.

Group DR showed higher plasma and aqueous subfatin levels than Group C (P< 0.001, P= 0.036, respectively). Group DR and DM exhibited higher plasma and aqueous preptin levels than Group C (P= 0.001, P= 0.002, P< 0.001, P= 0.001, respectively). Group DR had higher plasma and aqueous betatrophin levels than Group C (P= 0.001, P = 0.010, respectively).

The study concluded that molecules subfatin, preptin, and betatrophin could potentially play a significant role in the development of DR.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03075-0