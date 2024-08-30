Lifestyle Factors & Gender May Influence Psoriasis Comorbidities

Photo Credit: Andranik Hakobyan

In a retrospective study published in Advances in Dermatology and Allergology, researchers investigated psoriasis’ clinical characteristics and comorbidities. The study authors gathered data on 1,097 patients treated at a tertiary hospital in China from January 2013 to September 2023. The cohort was predominantly comprised of men (65.6%) with an average age of 53.5 years. Common comorbidities included hypertension (38.2%), hyperlipidemia (29.4%), type 2 diabetes mellitus (24.6%), fatty liver disease (21.4%), coronary heart disease (21.0%), tumors (15.5%), gastroduodenal disease (14.4%), osteoarthropathy (11.8%), and cerebrovascular disease (10.8%). The researchers found that gender, smoking, and alcohol consumption significantly influenced the distribution of these comorbidities. The study authors concluded that their findings underscore the diverse comorbid burden in patients with psoriasis and suggest that lifestyle factors and gender may play critical roles in the development and distribution of these comorbid conditions.