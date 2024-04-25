Link Between Selenium and Zinc Consumption with the Risk of DCMP in Children

The following is a summary of “Association between dietary selenium and zinc intake and risk of dilated cardiomyopathy in children: a case-control study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Aryafar et al.

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCMP) represents a significant health concern in pediatric populations. It is characterized by cardiac enlargement and weakening, often leading to heart failure. Infections and nutritional deficiencies are recognized as key contributors to the development of DCMP, with zinc and selenium emerging as vital nutrients with potential protective effects against oxidative damage. This case-control study explores the intricate relationship between dietary intake of zinc and selenium and the risk of DCMP in children.

Methodologically, 36 patients with DCMP and 72 matched controls were meticulously recruited, and their dietary habits were assessed through a meticulously validated food frequency questionnaire. Utilizing chi-square and sample T-test methodologies for qualitative and quantitative variables, the study employed logistic regression analysis to discern the association between selenium and zinc intake and the risk of DCMP.

Upon comprehensive adjustment for confounding factors, the analyses unveiled compelling findings: both selenium and zinc intake exhibited a robust association with a significantly reduced risk of pediatric DCMP. Specifically, adequate selenium intake was correlated with an 81% decrease in DCMP risk (OR = 0.19, CI = 0.057–0.069, P trend < 0.011), while zinc intake demonstrated an even more pronounced effect, with an 88% reduction in risk (OR = 0.12, CI = 0.035–0.046, P trend < 0.002).

In conclusion, this study underscores the pivotal role of dietary selenium and zinc intake in mitigating the risk of DCMP among children. Addressing potential malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies may offer a promising avenue for improving cardiac function and facilitating the progression of DCMP. Nevertheless, further investigations are warranted to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and to delineate optimal dietary recommendations for DCMP prevention in pediatric populations.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04706-1