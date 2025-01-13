Long-Term Impact of WHO Basic Emergency Care Training on Graduates

Photo Credit: Studio4

The following is a summary of “A prospective, longitudinal, comparative analysis of the World Health Organization / International Committee of the Red Cross Basic Emergency Care Course on emergency medicine knowledge and confidence among recent medical school graduates,” published in the January 2025 issue of Emergency Medicine by Michaeli et al.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), developed the Basic Emergency Care (BEC) course to train frontline providers in low-resource settings.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine long-term retention and maintenance of emergency care knowledge and confidence among University of Nairobi School of Medicine graduates after completing the BEC course.

They carried out a comparative study with recent University of Nairobi School of Medicine graduates (October 2021–May 2023). Emergency medicine knowledge retention was evaluated using pre/post-course tests and a multiple-choice exam taken 12–18 months post-BEC course completion. Confidence in managing emergencies was assessed 12–18 months later through a 4-point Likert scale survey. Results were compared to those of a control group of recent graduates who had not completed the BEC course.

The results showed lower follow-up test scores compared to immediate post-course scores, indicating some knowledge loss over time. During the follow-up, BEC participants had higher test scores than the control group, though the difference was not statistically significant. Most immediate post-course and follow-up survey responses showed no change. On follow-up, BEC participants reported reduced confidence in understanding emergency drugs, managing an obstructed airway, and handling patient immobilization. However, compared to the control group, BEC participants demonstrated higher confidence in most survey-assessed areas.

Investigators concluded the WHO BEC course effectively trained medical students at the University of Nairobi, but the decline in knowledge and confidence 12–18 months later highlighted the need for regular refresher courses.

