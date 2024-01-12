Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Hyaluronic Acid Filler for Treating Persistent Horizontal Neck Rhytids

The following is a summary of “One-Year Data on the Longevity and Safety of Hyaluronic Acid Filler for Static Horizontal Neck Rhytids,” published in the December 2023 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Siperstein, et al.

A prospective study in the United States has investigated the effectiveness and safety of hyaluronic acid fillers. These fillers are injected into the neck. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effectiveness and safety of a hyaluronic acid filler for the treatment of static horizontal neck rhytids.

There were a total of twenty-six participants who signed up for the research. Saline was administered to six patients, while HARR was administered to twenty subjects in a randomized fashion. A cannula was placed on one side of each patient, and a needle was placed on the other. Retreatment was optional on day 30, and crossover treatment with a different assignment was optional on day 60. All of the subjects were randomly assigned to receive either technique. Canfield photography, the Transverse Neck Line Scale, and the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale were used to assign grades to the subjects on day 360.

Without any delayed-onset or protracted side effects, the blind evaluator, patients, and investigator all reported that the Transverse Neck Line Scale substantially improved from the baseline on day 360. The improvement was accomplished without any adverse effects. From the short-term analysis on day 60 to the long-term analysis on day 360, there was no discernible variation in the average improvement. This was the case. In static horizontal neck rhytids, HARR could provide considerable long-term improvement without causing any long-term adverse consequences by itself.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/fulltext/2023/12000/one_year_data_on_the_longevity_and_safety_of.21.aspx