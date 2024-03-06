Lower Respiratory Tract Illnesses Up With Age & Comorbidities

Photo Credit: Magicmine

Researchers who aimed to assess the rates of lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI) in US adults based on age and comorbidity profiles published their findings recently in Infectious Disease and Therapy. Using healthcare claims data from 2016 to 2019, they categoriezed adults aged 18 and older by age and comorbidity status (chronic medical conditions [CMC] and immunocompromising conditions [IC]). LRTI cases were identified across different care settings (hospital, emergency department, physician office/hospital outpatient) and by specific pathogens, including RSV. The risk for LRTI increased with age, with the highest risk seen in older adults, particularly for hospitalizations. Additionally, individuals with CMC or IC had consistently higher rates of LRTI across all age groups. Notably, the incidence rate for LRTI, including cases linked with RSV, was notably elevated among older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, particularly requiring acute hospital care.