SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Lower Respiratory Tract Illnesses Up With Age & Comorbidities

Mar 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Weycker D, et al. Rates of lower respiratory tract illness in US adults by age and comorbidity profile. Infect Dis Ther. 2024;13(1):207-220. doi:10.1007/s40121-023-00904-z

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement