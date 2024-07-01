Management of OSSN Associated with Pterygium Treatment

The following is a summary of “Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia with Coexistent Pterygia: A Study of 14 Cases and Review of Literature,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Vempuluru et al.

Using anterior segment optical coherence tomography, researchers conducted a retrospective study reporting the treatment and outcomes of ocular surface squamous neoplasia (OSSN) linked with pterygium.

They studied an interventional series of 14 cases in a 28-month study period to identify the treatment and outcomes of OSSN linked with pterygium.

The results showed that in 14 cases, OSSN was found with pterygium (less than 1% of all pterygia). The average age at OSSN presentation with pterygium was 49 (36-71) years. Referral diagnoses included pterygium alone (n=7, 50%), granuloma (n=1, 7%), actinic keratosis (n=1, 7%), and conjunctivitis (n=1, 7%). Tumors were unilateral, originating from nasal (57%) or temporal (43%) quadrants, with an average diameter of 4 mm (ranging from 2 to 6 mm) and thickness of 2 mm (ranging from 1 to 3 mm). In all cases, anterior segment optical coherence tomography (AS-OCT) showed distinct boundaries between OSSN and pterygium. With an average of 2 cycles (1-4 cycles) of 1% Topical 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), 13 patients (93%) were led to complete tumor regression with no adverse effects. No recurrence was observed over a mean follow-up period of 11 months (median 12 months, 1-4 months).

Investigators concluded that AS-OCT accurately detects and maps tumor extent in OSSN with pterygium, while topical 5-FU provides excellent tumor control.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08820538.2024.2346748