Managing Prenatal Anemia in Placenta Previa Patients With Blood Transfusions

The following is a summary of “Obstetric blood transfusion in placenta previa patients with prenatal anemia: a retrospective study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Zhang et al.

In the realm of obstetrics, the strategic use of blood transfusions is pivotal for patients navigating the intricate landscape of placenta previa and prenatal anemia.

This retrospective study delves into the intricate interplay between prenatal anemia and various blood transfusion parameters within this cohort. A meticulous examination was conducted on the medical records of 749 consecutive participants who underwent cesarean section for placenta previa at their institution.

Comparative analyses were executed, scrutinizing the baseline demographics and clinical characteristics of individuals with and without anemia. Researchers used multivariate regression analysis to explore the correlation between prenatal anemia and obstetric blood transfusion-related parameters. Among the enrolled patients, 54.87% (391/749) were diagnosed with anemia, revealing a significant association with a heightened rate of obstetric blood transfusions, reaching 79.54%, compared to the normal group’s 44.41%. The anemia group exhibited a median allogeneic red blood cell transfusion volume of 4.00 U (IQR 2.00–6.00), starkly contrasting to the normal group’s 0.00 U (IQR 0.00–4.00). Intriguingly, prenatal hemoglobin levels demonstrated a non-linear relationship with intraoperative allogeneic blood transfusion rate, massive blood transfusion rate, red blood cell transfusion units, and fresh plasma transfusion volume among patients with placenta previa, with a discernible threshold at 12 g/dL.

In conclusion, their findings illuminate that prenatal anemia poses a substantial risk, correlating with an elevated incidence of blood transfusion-related parameters in women with placenta previa when the hemoglobin level falls below 12 g/dL. These insights underscore the critical importance of robust prenatal care strategies, particularly for placenta previa patients exhibiting a pronounced need for blood transfusion interventions.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06279-4