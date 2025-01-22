Material Goods in Pediatric Clinics Exploring Challenges and Opportunities

The following is a summary of “Material Goods Provided in Pediatric Primary Care Clinics: A Landscape Analysis,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pediatrics by Lutz et al.

This study aims to comprehensively characterize the provision of non-medical material goods in pediatric residency continuity clinics, focusing on the types of goods offered, the consistency of their availability, the funding sources supporting their supply, the relationship between goods provision and social needs screening, and the common challenges faced. Additionally, it seeks to evaluate how the provision of goods varies based on clinic size and the proportion of publicly insured patients.

Methods included a survey distributed to faculty and staff members of clinics within the Academic Pediatric Association’s Continuity Research Network (APA CORNET). The survey inquired about the material goods provided over the previous 12 months, with descriptive analyses conducted to understand the general trends. Chi-square tests were used to determine differences in the provision of goods relative to clinic size and the proportion of patients who are publicly insured.

Results indicated that 51 of 113 eligible programs (45%) responded, representing a broad range of clinic sizes and all U.S. regions. Universally, clinics provided books, but the provision of other goods varied, with 49% offering food. Variability was also observed in the availability of goods, the funding sources used, and the processes for screening social needs to determine provision. The most commonly reported challenges were securing funding (82%), finding adequate storage (65%), and ensuring sustainability (53%). Notably, the types of material goods provided did not differ significantly based on clinic size or the proportion of patients who are publicly insured.

In conclusion, this study underscores the diversity in the provision of material goods in pediatric continuity clinics and highlights key issues such as funding, storage, and sustainability. The findings provide a foundation for future research aimed at evaluating the impact of providing material goods on patient outcomes and exploring strategies to address the challenges faced in ensuring consistent and equitable access to these resources.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1876285925000051