Meet, Mix & Mingle at Crohn’s & Colitis Congress Social Events

Make time to meet, mix and mingle at these Crohn’s & Colitis Congress social events!

In addition to the wealth of IBD-related educational sessions you’ll discover at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress, January 25-27, 2024, in Las Vegas, an array of social events and receptions offer opportunities to meet, mix and mingle with peers, experts and industry leaders, so go out and get social!

Thursday, January 25, 2024

5–6 p.m. PST

Early Career Reception

Pediatric GI Networking Reception

Nurses and Advanced Practice Provider Networking Reception

Foundation Journal Reviewers Reception

Friday, January 26, 2024

7–8 p.m. PST

Poster Session & Reception: Attend the Poster Session & Reception to learn the latest in IBD science and network with abstract authors. Presenters will be at their poster boards to answer attendee questions.

8–11 p.m. PST

Crohn’s & Colitis Congress Reception: Feather those bangs, zip up your Members Only jacket, and moonwalk over to the Retro Reload Congress Reception in the Bellagio Ballroom featuring favorite musical hits from the 80s and 90s.

Saturday, January 27, 2024

6–8 a.m. PST

Women in IBD Breakfast: Women and men in the IBD community are invited to attend this breakfast hosted by the Women in IBD Task Force . Engage in interactive roundtable discussions to explore definitions, questions, and valuable advice; discover how to support your female colleagues and trainees; and learn how to forge strong professional female alliances. Moderators: Jami Kinnucan (Mayo Clinic in Florida) and Lea Ann Chen (Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School)

For more Crohn’s & Colitis Congress information, visit the conference website. Check back here often for conference updates, abstracts, and features focused on Crohn’s disease and colitis.