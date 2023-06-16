THURSDAY, June 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) — In 2022, there was an increase in meningococcal disease among persons with HIV, with 29 cases reported, accounting for 9.8 percent of all meningococcal disease cases, according to research published in the June 16 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Noting that persons with HIV have low coverage of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccination (MenACWY), Amy B. Rubis, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues used preliminary data for 2022 to describe meningococcal disease cases among persons with HIV in the United States.

The researchers found that there were five to 15 meningococcal disease cases reported each year among persons with HIV during 2017 to 2021, representing 1.5 to 4.3 percent of all meningococcal disease cases annually. In 2022, 29 meningococcal disease cases were reported based on preliminary data, accounting for 9.8 percent of all cases. When reporting is complete, this case count could increase. Of the 29 meningococcal disease cases, 22 had not received MenACWY vaccine, six had unknown vaccine history, and one had received MenACWY vaccine (unknown number of doses).

“Health care providers should ensure that all persons with HIV are up to date with MenACWY vaccination per Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations, as well as other vaccines recommended for this population,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

