Mini-SLET Versus CLAu For Primary Pterygium Treatment

The following is a summary of “Comparison of mini-simple limbal epithelial transplantation and conjunctival–limbal autograft for the treatment of primary pterygium: a randomized controlled trial,” published in the September 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Oliva-Biénzobas et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to contrast the recurrence rate and other outcomes between conjunctival–limbal autograft (CLAu) and mini-simple limbal epithelial transplantation (mini-SLET) after pterygium excision.

They established eligibility criteria, requiring participants to have a primary nasal pterygium that extended at least two millimeters on the horizontal axis from the nasal limbus onto the cornea. The subjects were then randomly assigned to two groups, CLAu and mini-SLET, using a table of random numbers for allocation. Both participants and the outcome assessor remained blinded to the intervention, ensuring masking throughout the study.

The results demonstrated 61 eyes, with 33 undergoing CLAu (group 1) and 28 undergoing mini-SLET (group 2), all eyes were included in the analysis for each group. Throughout 2, 3, 6, and 12 months, the CLAu group had recurrence rates of 0%, 6.1%, 8.1%, and 8.1%, respectively, while the mini-SLET group had recurrence rates of 0%, 17.9%, 50%, and 53.5% (P<0.05). There were no intraoperative or postoperative complications in either of the two groups.

They concluded that Mini-SLET had a higher recurrence rate than CLAu and offered no advantage in treating primary pterygium.

