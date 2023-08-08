More HCV Testing Warranted in Gay & Bisexual Men With STIs HCV Associated With Bacterial STIs Among MSM

New research presented at IAS 2023 included an 88% reduction in new HIV infections in Sydney, practice-changing results from the REPRIEVE trial, and more.

Despite a reduction in hepatitis C (HCV) infection incidence among gay and bisexual men (GBM) with HIV, and low rates of HCV among GBM on PrEP, ongoing HCV testing and treatment is necessary to maintain progress toward HCV eradication. Brendan Harney, a PhD student, also noted that the behaviors associated with STI acquisition are similar to the behaviors associated with HCV acquisition. Harney and colleagues examined the association between sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HCV from 2016 to 2020 among 6,529 GBM with HIV. In this group, the researchers reported that 92 participants had incident HCV infections associated with syphilis (adjusted HR [aHR], 1.99; 95% CI, 1.11-3.56). Among 13,061 GBM prescribed PrEP, the researchers reported 48 incident HCV infections associated with rectal chlamydia (aHR, 2.73; 95% CI, 1.40-5.30) and rectal gonorrhea (aHR, 2.58; 95% CI, 1.30-5.13). The findings “suggest that an STI diagnosis should prompt a conversation about HCV testing, and that more frequent HCV testing may be justified among GBM with STIs,” according to Harney and colleagues.