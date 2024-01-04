Mortality Higher for Black Patients Receiving Neoadjuvant Chemo for Breast Cancer

For patients with early-stage breast cancer treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT), Black patients have a higher mortality risk compared with White patients, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Arya Mariam Roy, MD, and colleagues examined racial and ethnic disparities in chemosensitivity and the association with survival in patients with early-stage breast cancer. The study included 103,605 patients (68.7% White) with clinical stage I to III breast cancer treated with NACT. In 43.2%, 34.4%, and 22.4% of patients, breast cancer was refractory, sensitive, and very sensitive, respectively. Patients had more refractory disease in the hormone receptor-positive ERBB2-negative (formerly HER2-negative) group, regardless of race or ethnicity. Black patients had a lower percentage of very sensitive disease among those with ERBB2-positive disease (32% vs 37% to 40%), and Black patients also had more refractory disease compared with other races and ethnicities among those with triple-negative breast cancer (38% vs 30% to 35%). In the overall cohort, Black patients had increased mortality compared with White patients in refractory and sensitive disease (HRs, 1.53 and 1.25, respectively).

