MRI Can Differentiate Meniere Disease From Menieriform Diseases

FRIDAY, Dec. 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can differentiate Meniere disease (MD) from other menieriform diseases, according to a study published online Dec. 6 in Scientific Reports.

Jinye Li, from Shandong University in Jinan, China, and colleagues examined the differences of imaging findings and features between MD and other menieriform diseases via intravenous gadolinium-enhanced MRI. MR images were analyzed from 426 patients with menieriform symptoms, including MD, vestibular migraine (VM), and vestibular schwannoma (VS).

The researchers found that patients with MD had endolymphatic hydrops (EH) at a higher rate than patients with other menieriform diseases (85.71 versus 14.75 percent [VM group] and 37.50 percent [VS group]). The MD and VM groups had significant differences in the prevalence of unilateral EH as well as cochlear and vestibular EH. The MD and VM groups also had a different prevalence of cochlear EH (I and II) and vestibular EH (II and III). A higher prevalence of perilymphatic enhancement was observed in the MD versus the VM group. Higher degrees of cochlear and vestibular hydrops were seen in the definite versus probable MD group.

“With obtained significant imaging differences, MRI can be considered to assist clinicians for differential diagnosis between MD and other menieriform diseases,” the authors write.

