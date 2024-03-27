SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

MS Research Supports Long-Term Targeting of Spinal Cord Demyelination

Mar 27, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Waldman A, et al. The prevalence and topography of spinal cord demyelination and inflammatory activity in multiple sclerosis. Abstract presented at: ACTRIMS Forum 2024; February 29-March 2, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Alex David Waldman

    Photo Credit: Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences

    National Institutes of Health-Oxford Scholar
    MD/PhD Candidate
    University of Oxford

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement