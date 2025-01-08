mSBI for Health Behaviors in Medical Settings

Photo Credit: PeopleImages

The following is a summary of “Feasibility and Acceptability of a Mobile-Assisted Screening and Brief Intervention for Multiple Health Behaviors in Medical Settings,” published in the December 2024 issue of Primary Care by Forcier et al.

Mobile Screening and Brief Intervention (mSBI) targets multiple health behaviors with personalized feedback. It leverages patient-healthcare professional interactions to promote behavior change.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the feasibility of mSBI during consultations for chronic conditions.

They provided the mSBI to patients from 2 departments at University Hospital. Socio-demographic, behavioral, and acceptability data were collected from 100 patients, alongside feasibility data gathered from counselors’ reports.

The results showed 259 participants, aged 51 ± 17 years, with 53% women. The m-SBI took 20 minutes on average, and 92% of patients completed the screening with minimal assistance. Medical doctors facilitated referrals, leading to limited adverse events (AEs). Patients adhered to 11 of 18 guidelines on average. Most rated the personalized feedback as comprehensible and useful, and nearly half intended to change behavior.

Investigators found the m-SBI well-accepted and useful, with doctor referrals, adaptation for low health literacy, and feedback delivery essential for feasibility.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319241303604