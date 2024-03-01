Navigating Acceptable Pain: Understanding Adult Perspectives on Chronic Pain

The following is a summary of “Is pain ever acceptable? A qualitative exploration concerning adult perceptions of chronic pain,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pain by Kahtan et al.

Despite extensive research on living with chronic pain, the concept of pain acceptance among individuals with persistent pain remains under investigation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore how adults with chronic non-cancer pain (CPCP) define and experience “acceptable pain.”

Through opportunity sampling, they recruited 117 participants (ranging from 21 to 77 years old) globally. The participants engaged in an online qualitative survey. The data underwent qualitative analysis using inductive reflexive thematic analysis.

The results indicated two themes. The first theme, labeled ‘I grin and bear it,’ revealed participants’ determination to endure pain and carry out their daily activities to the best of their ability. In contrast, the second theme, ‘Thriving versus surviving,’ emphasized the significance of leading a fulfilling and joyful life despite experiencing chronic pain. The acceptability of pain was influenced by multiple factors, such as pain intensity, mental well-being, functionality, productivity, and quality of life.

Investigators concluded that identified themes and factors influenced “acceptable pain” in chronic non-cancer pain, highlighting the need for personalized pain management.

