Navigating Chronic Pain: Implementation Frameworks for Digital Self-Management Interventions

The following is a summary of “Implementation frameworks guiding digital self-management intervention in chronic pain: A scoping review,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Vega et al.

Chronic pain self-management interventions are booming, but research needs more details on the development, evaluation, and implementation processes.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify implementation frameworks used in chronic pain research to evaluate the integration of scientific discoveries into real-world practices.

They thoroughly explored four bibliography databases (Medline, Web of Science, PsycINFO, CINAHL) and two registries (PubMed Central, MedaRxiv). Two reviewers examined 6830 results and 351 complete texts, conducting independent evaluations. After peer review, the articles that met the inclusion criteria were added to the narrative synthesis.

The results showed 10 studies reporting on 7 distinct interventions. Five implementation frameworks were utilized, Behavioural Interventions using Technology (BIT), Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR), mHealth Agile and User-Centered Research and Development Lifecycle, Medical Research Council (MRC), Reach, Effectiveness, Adoption Implementation, and Maintenance (RE-AIM). The frameworks were applied with qualitative and quantitative methods, evaluating the innovation at different levels and employing various study designs.

Investigators concluded that frameworks for chronic pain interventions showed promise but needed more research, especially digital ones.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejp.2262