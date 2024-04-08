Navigating Non-Drug Interventions for Chronic Conditions in Primary Care

The following is a summary of “Common barriers and enablers to the use of non-drug interventions for managing common chronic conditions in primary care: an overview of reviews,” published in the April 2024 issue of Primary Care by Greenwood et al.

Non-drug interventions are integral for the prevention and management of chronic conditions, yet their utilization in clinical practice remains suboptimal. Recognizing the barriers and facilitators associated with employing non-drug interventions holds promise in bolstering their integration into primary care settings. Thus, the objective was to undertake an overview of reviews to elucidate and consolidate the prevailing barriers and enablers concerning the adoption of non-drug interventions for common chronic conditions in primary care.

Methodologically, researchers systematically reviewed qualitative and quantitative syntheses employing rigorous methodologies to explore the impediments and facilitators linked with the utilization of non-drug interventions for chronic condition prevention and management within primary care. The comprehensive search across five electronic databases (PubMed, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EMBASE, PsycINFO, and CINAHL) from inception to September 2022 yielded 25 pertinent reviews, predominantly from patient perspectives. Thematic data synthesis was conducted utilizing the Consolidated Framework of Implementation Research (CFIR) and, where applicable, the Theoretical Domains Framework (TDF). Across the four CFIR domains (Innovation, Outer Setting, Inner Setting, and Individuals) and all TDF domains, a comprehensive array of 130 subthemes (71 barriers and 59 enablers) emerged.

Noteworthy barrier subthemes encompassed domains such as Innovation Adaptability, Innovation Cost, and External Pressure, while enabler subthemes included factors such as Local Attitudes, Available Resources, and Access to Knowledge and Information.

Additionally, within the TDF framework, crucial subthemes related to Knowledge, Skills, Environmental Context and Resources, and Beliefs about Consequences were identified as significant influencers. This synthesis offers novel insights into the multifaceted landscape of barriers and enablers surrounding the implementation of non-drug interventions in primary care, paving the way for the development of tailored implementation strategies to enhance the concurrent uptake of multiple non-drug interventions.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02321-8