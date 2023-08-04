New Technique for Keratoplasty Prevents Intraocular Contents Extrusion in Infectious Keratitis

The following is a summary of “A novel technique of penetrating keratoplasty to prevent intraocular contents extrusion for infectious keratitis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Yang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the safety and effectiveness of a novel penetrating keratoplasty technique for infectious keratitis. This cohort, retrospective, noncomparative, interventional study analyzed 82 eyes of 82 patients with infectious keratitis who underwent the novel penetrating keratoplasty technique.

During the procedure, a plastic sheet was placed between the diseased cornea and iris-lens diaphragm. After removing the diseased lesions, the graft was positioned on the plastic sheet and sutured onto the recipient bed. The plastic sheet was then carefully removed from the anterior chamber before completing the suturing process. They analyzed the intra- and post-operative complications, graft outcomes, and the count of corneal endothelial cells. The average follow-up period was 29 ± 16 months (ranging from 13 to 45 months).

There were no instances of intraocular content extrusion, simultaneous cataract extraction, or suprachoroidal hemorrhage. Successful prevention of direct contact between the infectious cornea and the graft was achieved. No significant endothelial cell reduction or unexpected complications were observed.

Study concluded that modified technique prevents intraocular content extrusion and avoids direct contact with donor endothelium without increasing complications.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03025-w