Nonlinear Relationship between PaCO2 and NIV Failure in Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure

The following is a summary of “PaCO2 is nonlinearly associated with NIV failure in patients with hypoxemic respiratory failure,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Xu et al.

This study aimed to investigate the intricate association between partial pressure of arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO 2 ) levels and the occurrence of noninvasive ventilation (NIV) failure among patients presenting with hypoxemic respiratory failure.

Conducted retrospectively within the respiratory intensive care unit (ICU) of a teaching hospital, this study screened patients admitted between 2011 and 2019, specifically targeting those experiencing hypoxemic respiratory failure. Exclusion criteria encompassed patients utilizing NIV for acute-on-chronic respiratory failure or heart failure. Data were meticulously collected prior to NIV initiation, with NIV failure defined as necessitating subsequent endotracheal intubation.

The final analysis encompassed 1,029 patients, among whom NIV failure was observed in 45% (461/1029) of cases. Utilizing restricted cubic splines, researchers identified a nonlinear relationship between PaCO 2 levels and NIV failure (p = 0.03), revealing an inflection point at 32 mmHg. Notably, the rate of NIV failure was 42% (224/535) among patients with PaCO 2 levels exceeding 32 mmHg, escalating to 48% (237/494) for those with PaCO 2 levels at or below this threshold. Crude and adjusted hazard ratios (HR) for NIV failure were calculated, with values of 1.36 (95% CI: 1.13–1.64) and 1.23 (95%CI: 1.01–1.49), respectively, when patients with PaCO 2 levels exceeding 32 mmHg were established as the reference group. Furthermore, in patients with PaCO 2 levels at or below 32 mmHg, a one-unit increment in PaCO 2 was linked to a 5% reduction in NIV failure. Conversely, no significant association was observed between PaCO 2 levels exceeding 32 mmHg and NIV failure.

The findings delineate a nonlinear relationship between PaCO 2 levels and NIV failure, with a distinct inflection point identified at 32 mmHg. Below this threshold, lower PaCO 2 levels correlate with heightened NIV failure rates, whereas above this point, no such association is evident. These insights underscore the nuanced interplay between PaCO 2 levels and NIV outcomes, warranting consideration in clinical decision-making processes.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-024-03023-8