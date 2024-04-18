Normal and Degenerated Human Intervertebral Discs: A TMT-Based Proteomic Analysis

The following is a summary of “Tandem Mass Tag-Based Proteomic Analysis of Normal and Degenerated Human Intervertebral Discs,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Fu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to elucidate the regulatory factors, pathways, and molecular mechanisms underlying intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) as a cause of low back pain (LBP).

They conducted a quantitative analysis of Pfirrmann Grade II (n=3) and Pfirrmann Grade IV (n=3) pulposus samples via MRI, identifying and analyzing protein differentials using relative and absolute quantitative analysis of isotope marker levels with liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC‒MSMS/MS).

The results showed 70 proteins exhibited differing levels among the groups, with 30 proteins significantly increased (> 1.2-fold change) and 40 proteins significantly decreased (< 0.8-fold change). Enrichment analyses and Western blot analysis revealed the potential involvement of CYCS, RAC1, and PSMD14 in IVDD. Pathway analyses indicated the association of IVDD with Epstein‒Barr virus infection, viral myocarditis, colorectal cancer, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Investigators concluded that CYCS, RAC1, and PSMD14 were potentially crucial for IVDD development, while Epstein‒Barr virus infection, viral myocarditis, colorectal cancer, NAFLD, and ALS emerged as possible underlying pathways.

Source: dovepress.com/tandem-mass-tag-based-proteomic-analysis-of-normal-and-degenerated-hum-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR