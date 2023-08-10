Novel Penetrating Keratoplasty Technique to Anticipate Intraocular Integrity in Infectious Keratitis

The following is a summary of “A novel technique of penetrating keratoplasty to prevent intraocular contents extrusion for infectious keratitis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Yang et al.

Researchers performed a cohort study on a new surgery, penetrating keratoplasty, for treating infectious keratitis. They analyzed a retrospective, non-comparative case series of patients with infectious keratitis who underwent penetrating keratoplasty. After removing the lesions and attaching the graft securely to the recipient bed, a plastic sheet was used to separate the diseased cornea from the iris-lens diaphragm. Placed interrupted sutures before removing the plastic sheet. In addition, graft outcomes, intra- and postoperative complications, and corneal endothelial cells were analyzed.

The results showed 82 eyes of 82 patients. The mean follow-up period was 29 ± 16 months, the range was 13-45 months, and no extrusion, simultaneous cataract removal, or suprachoroidal hemorrhage occurred. Despite more significant than expected reductions in endothelial cells or complications, direct contact between the infectious cornea and the graft was successfully avoided.

They concluded modified technique avoids direct contact with donor endothelium, reducing complications and extrusion compared to conventional methods.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03025-w