Obesity Impacts Circadian Profile of Energy & Glucose in Humans

Altered circadian energy and glucose metabolism are correlated with obesity, according to a study published in Obesity. In a 5-day, in-laboratory assessment, Andrew W. McHill, PhD, and colleagues evaluated participants with BMI in either healthy or obese ranges. The researchers equally distributed behaviors (ie, eating, sleeping, exercising) across 24 hours and measured energy metabolism at rest and during standardized exercise. Participants had blood drawn before and after each identical meal to assess insulin and glucose levels. In participants with a healthy weight, during both rest and exercise, the circadian nadir of energy expenditure occurred when they would normally be asleep. However, in those with obesity, this nadir took place during the habitual wake period. Individuals with obesity also seemed to have relatively greater glucose intolerance during the circadian day, producing less insulin during the circadian night. “Understanding and addressing these associations could lead to strategies that improve body weight and metabolic health in people with obesity,” the study authors wrote.