Analyzing World Trade Center Ground Zero Workers and Systemic Sclerosis

The following is a summary of “Systemic Sclerosis in Individuals With Exposure to World Trade Center Ground Zero Rescue and Recovery Efforts: A Case Series,” published in the April 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Own et al.

Those who experienced the World Trade Center (WTC) attack from Ground Zero have reported multiple autoimmune disorders resulting from the dust plume released from the tower containing silica, hydrocarbons, and asbestos.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe the features of patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc) exposed to WTC.

They collected data from 11 patients with SSc or SSc spectrum conditions who experienced the WTC attack from ground zero. Out of the 11, only 7 completed an exposure assessment.

The results showed, from the cohort of 11 patients, 8 were females, with a median age at diagnosis of 46 (46-75). Time from exposure to first non-Raynaud phenomenon SSc symptom: 8 years (range: 1-19); time from exposure to diagnosis: 11 years (range: 2-18). About 55% had SSc onset > 5 years from WTC exposure. 5 patients had limited cutaneous SSc, and diffuse cutaneous SSc was in 3 patients, mixed CTD: 1; undifferentiated CTD with SSc features: 2. Four patients had overlapping features with other CTDs. Interstitial lung disease (ILD): 10 patients. History of tobacco use: 5 patients. All who completed the exposure assessment reported other hazardous exposures outside WTC, whereas only 2 reported PPE use.

Investigators concluded that a high frequency of ILD and overlap features were observed among patients with SSc and WTC exposure.

Source: jrheum.org/content/51/4/390