Obesity Impacts Outcomes Following Liver Transplant

Liver transplant recipients with obesity experience similar survival compared with recipients who are not obese but have longer hospital stays and a higher likelihood of complications, according to findings published in Clinical Transplantation. Jessica M. Ruck, MD, and colleagues examined 1,357 liver transplant recipients at eight US centers. The study team noted an association between a BMI of 35 and greater (classes 2-3 obesity) with increased odds of venous thrombosis (adjusted OR [aOR], 2.06; 95% CI, 1.01-4.23) and wound dehiscence (aOR, 2.45; 95% CI, 1.19–5.06). The researchers also found that the length of stay after liver transplant was significantly longer for recipients with classes 2–3 obesity (median, 9 vs 8 days; P=0.01) and class 1 obesity (9 vs 8 days; P=0.002). The likelihood of ICU readmission, infection, discharge to a non-home facility, rejection, 30-day readmission, and 1-year readmission were similar across BMI categories. While obesity should not prevent liver transplant, “recipients with obesity should be monitored for obesity-related complications,” Dr. Ruck and colleagues wrote.

Author Julia Ernst